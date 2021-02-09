The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality collision in Payne County early on Monday that took over 16 hours to open the road.
The collision occurred at 4:13 a.m. on Interstate 35, approximately seven miles north of Guthrie, and the road was back open at 9 p.m.
According to the OHP report, there were a total of six vehicles involved in the collision.
21-year-old Vincent G. Dufek, of Austin, Texas, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla.
He was transported by Guthrie EMS to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
He had head, arm, leg, trunk external and trunk internal injuries.
Vehicle two was a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Shelia Gates, 53, of Oklahoma City.
Gates was carrying a passenger, Byron Warner, 26.
Warner and Gates were not injured in the collision.
Kelly D. Hillhouse, 51, of Newkirk, was driving a 2004 Chevy Venture Van.
Hillhouse was pinned in her vehicle for approximately six hours, before being freed by the Guthrie Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
She died at the scene from injuries.
The fourth vehicle was a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Gerardo Dominguez, 54, of El Paso, Texas, who was not injured.
Yusuf A. Mohamud, 37, of Minnesota, was driving a 2019 International. He was not injured.
The last vehicle involved was a 2016 Peterbilt driven by Stephen S. Headley, 67, of Missouri. He was transported by LifeNet to OU Medical Center in critical condition.
Headley had head and trunk internal injuries.
OHP has the collision listed as still under investigation, including the cause of collision.
The conditions of the three people injured are listed as an “unknown condition”
The non-injured drivers are listed as in normal condition.
OHP responded to more than 130 injury collisions across the state Monday, two being fatality collisions.
They responded to 250 non-injury collisions and responded to 115 motorist assists.
