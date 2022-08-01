Eagle Road Oil, LLC, has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit stemming from the September 2016 Pawnee earthquake.
The settlement agreement of $850,000 was approved in Pawnee District Court.
Eagle Road, along with several other oil companies, was named as a defendant for “allegedly contributed to causing the earthquakes near Pawnee, Oklahoma and occurring within the Settlement Class Period,” due to operating wastewater disposal wells in the area according to the Poynter Law Group representing the plaintiffs.
“The Settlement resolves any and all claims alleged to arise against Eagle Road from earthquakes between November 15, 2014, and the Effective Date with epicenters within a 50-mile radius of Pawnee, Oklahoma, including but not limited to the 5.8m earthquake near Pawnee on September 3, 2016, and the 5.0m earthquake near Cushing on November 6, 2016,” Poynter’s statement reads. “Eagle Road disputes and denies all of the allegations made by the Plaintiff. The lawsuit will continue against the remaining defendants, Cummings Oil Company, Territory Resources, LLC, and EnerVest Operating, L.L.C. (hereafter “Non-Settling Defendants”).”
The Pawnee earthquake was at the time considered the largest in the state’s history, causing a swath of damage in and around Pawnee and Payne counties. It was felt in at least six states, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, striking at around 7:01 a.m. At least one injury was reported to the News Press.
The earthquake led to new restrictions for wastewater disposal wells. The state of Oklahoma has seen a dramatic decrease in the number and intensity of earthquakes since those restrictions were put into place.
The lawsuit was filed December 2016 in Pawnee County.
The KCC Class Action Services added a claim form to explore participation at pawneeearthquakesettlement.com.
