The Stillwater Art Guild will present an oil painting demonstration at the Stillwater Art Guild’s monthly meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Prairie Art Center, 1001 Duck Street.
Erica Bonavida is a realist painter who creates intricate still-lifes of fabric, working in oil paint on canvas. Born and raised in Oklahoma, she did not begin painting until she was a senior in high school. In 2014 she completed her bachelors in fine art at the University of Central Oklahoma. In 2019 Erica was accepted as the first Artist in Residence for the city of Oklahoma City.
She divides her time between her studio at City Hall and her home studio in Edmond, Oklahoma where she resides with her husband and three children.
Inspiration
"Why fabric?- This is the most common question I get asked. The short answer is, it fascinates me. I love trying to solve the puzzle of how to paint the variety of textures. I enjoy sculpting the fabric while setting up my still-life and trying to create movement in my composition. And even more than those technical aspects, I love that fabric can act as a vehicle for storytelling. A frayed baby blanket, ornate wedding dress, and stained ballerina slippers all reveal a lot about their owners without saying a word."
Join the Art Guild for an inspiring evening to learn from one of Oklahoma’s own artists. The meeting is free and open to the public. For further information, call 405-880-6049.
