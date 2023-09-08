The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents meeting convened Friday on the Oklahoma State University campus.
The Board heard updates and approved business from OSU, Connors State College, Langston University, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
OSU President Kayse Shrum highlighted OSU’s record enrollment, noting that some of the highest increases were in the Honors College (9.4 percent increase), new graduate students (9 percent increase) and online enrollment (21.8 percent increase).
Significant growth occurred in the online Elementary Education degree from the College of Education and Human Sciences, the Psychology degree from the College of Arts and Sciences and all online business classes for the Spears School of Business.
“The fall semester is off to a great start here in Stillwater,” Shrum said. “We’re thrilled to welcome another record-setting freshman class this semester, and overall, undergraduate enrollment is at an all-time high.”
At the Center for Health Sciences campus, OSU welcomed 611 students in the Health Care Administration program and 509 students in Forensic Sciences.
OSU’s inaugural group of nursing students began classes this semester, and the program’s goal is to address the nursing shortage across the state and increase the healthcare workforce.
Shrum drew attention to the latest edition of the State magazine, which featured a cover story on OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine – who recently celebrated 75 years of land-grant excellence and service to Oklahoma.
“The CVM enrolled its largest first-year class ever this semester with 109 students,” Shrum said.
CVM North American Veterinary Licensing Examination passage rate jumped from 92 percent to 96 percent this year. This puts OSU at 10 percentage points higher than the national average.
“The school and hospital are on a positive trajectory, and the creation of the OSU Veterinary Medicine Authority will accelerate their efforts,” Shrum said.
OSU also re-opened a revitalized Engineering South building and celebrated the launch of the new Zink Center for Competitive Innovation (housed inside) on Sept. 1.
“(The Zink Center) will support students in the CEAT on their journey to becoming ethically able to make an impact on their communities and the world,” Shrum said.
A new topiary – a bison – joined the campus this year. Located on Hester Street, the bison is OSU’s first-ever year-round topiary on campus, with a few new features allowing it to stay out year-round.
“Special thanks to our talented landscaping team and facilities management for creating this year-round feature of our campus gardens,” Shrum said.
Shrum also recognized Jayson Lusk, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture, who was in attendance. Lusk will provide leadership for the Ferguson College of Agriculture, OSU Extension and OSU Agriculture Research.
OSU appointed 46 faculty and approved seven changes in faculty appointments this year. Approval of position announcements and descriptions were voted on for the Dean of College of Arts and Sciences, the Dean of CEAT and the Dean of the Graduate College.
OSU Chief of Police Leon Jones introduced four new peace officers to the Board. Peace Officer Michael Freer is with the OSU-Tulsa division, and Peace Officers Briana Page, Bryant Jarvis and Brett Lurkins will serve with the Stillwater division.
As the meeting wrapped up, the Board voted to approve the executive search firm for the Langston University presidential search process. Interim President Ruth Ray Jackson has been filling the position.
The Board chose WittKieffer, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, to begin the search process.
“They appear to be an outstanding professional group to lead this search,” said the Board’s Chair, Joe Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.