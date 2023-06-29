A federally-mandated annual audit found that $14 billion in grant funds from several federal programs were mishandled by State administrators during the pandemic.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released the Federal Single Audit of expenditures for State Fiscal Year 2021 on Tuesday, and approximately $29.3 million didn’t match the purpose of the programs.
“A number of concerning items from the audit will require further investigation,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond in a statement. “I refuse to tolerate what amounts to a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud.”
Key findings of mismanaged funds included the 2020 federal CARES Act, with more than $11 million in pandemic spending without supportive documentation or proof that supplies or equipment had been received.
Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet and Stay in School initiatives under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) were also mishandled.
The State directed the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability (OEQA) to enter into a contract with Class Wallet to fund both the Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet and Stay in School initiatives.
The Bridge the Gap initiative provides grants to low-income families so they can purchase educational supplies, materials and technology. The Stay in School initiative provides tuition assistance to students attending private schools who couldn’t afford to attend because of financial strains due to the pandemic.
According to the audit, the Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet program had more than $1.8 million in questionable expenditures. The Stay in School program had more than $6.5 million in questionable expenditures.
The State did not limit the types of items families could purchase online with their digital wallet awards.
“The audit report is deeply troubling and illustrates the need for an investigative audit of GEER funds, which I requested shortly after taking office,” Drummond said.
In addition, the audit questioned costs of more than $1.6 billion for overcharges and overpayments by an Oklahoma City foundation for Emergency Rental Assistance.
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, weighed in on the findings.
“After a cursory review of Auditor Byrd’s report, I find her conclusions to be extremely troubling for our state and the hardworking taxpayers of Oklahoma,” McCall said in a statement. “As elected officials, our first duty is to represent our constituents and be good stewards of their hard earned money. The findings in the report show a pattern of irresponsible spending and questionable decision making that was not in the best interest of the Oklahoma taxpayer.”
McCall said the Legislature was excluded from the appropriation process for the funds, and the decisions on how and where to spend them was made unilaterally by the Executive Branch, which resulted in little oversight and the documented misuses of taxpayer money.
“Issues like the ones raised in the audit report are why my House colleagues and I insisted on a tax credit approach for parental choice rather than ESAs or vouchers, which can lead to misuse of funds, corruption and little to no accountability,” McCall said. “The use of a tax credit avoids public funds being co-mingled with private funds, and provides for increased accountability in the process.”
McCall said Oklahomans expect their government to spend tax dollars “transparently, accountably and free from waste, fraud and abuse,” and it is clear that was not the case with the funds scrutinized in the audit.
“The Oklahoma House of Representatives will continue to monitor the investigation to see what legislative actions need to be taken to avoid situations like this in the future,” McCall said.
