May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and an Oklahoma-based company is helping spread awareness.
Choices for Life is a nationally accredited foster care provider in Oklahoma and Georgia. The organization uses therapeutic foster care to connect parents and children.
Casey White, the DHS Media Relations Administrator, said more TFC parents and homes are needed in Oklahoma.
TFC is beneficial because it helps children and youth heal from their trauma.
“Therapeutic foster families also receive a number of additional supports to help children succeed in their home including: arranged respite care, medical insurance for the children, counseling services, access to 24/7 crisis response, trauma-informed training and other supportive resources,” White said.
Crystal Jones-Money, the recruiter and trainer for CFL, said they are licensed as a child placing agency in both Oklahoma and Georgia and are also nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation.
“Therapeutic foster care provides support for the foster parents to meet children where they are at,” Jones-Money said. "Our staff and therapist work with the professional parents as part of a team so that the children are able to reach their goals and achieve permanency faster."
Choices For Life has helped more than 2,000 kids over the past 25 years through its foster care programs in Oklahoma.
Choices of Life has used TFC for the past 20 years, but Jones-Money said over the past five years, they have added an outpatient counseling program and two new foster care programs.
“For those that are interested in fostering, it is important for them to know that we were founded in Oklahoma in 1996, and are also headquartered here,” Jones-Money said.
Choices of Life is one of five state agencies that offer all three foster care programs.
Those programs are: Traditional foster care, therapeutic foster care and intensive treatment family care.
Jones-Money said more TFC families are needed.
“If this is a population that you want to serve, don’t count yourself out," she said. "We find that many of our best parents have experienced trauma, grief and loss or have had other experiences that they might believe would keep them from being good parents to these children."
Jones-Money said many times they have come to the realization that these experiences help the parents identify with the children.
"Every day in Oklahoma, children enter the foster care system through no fault of their own," White said. "Each child needs the love and support that only a family can provide, as well as help to process the trauma they have experienced."
White said oftentimes the children have developed survival skills in an attempt to meet unmet needs. She believes parents should meet the children where they are on their journey and that it takes all kinds of families to serve the children in Oklahoma.
Requirements
https://okfosters.org/get-involved/am-i-eligible/ TFC parents will take additional initial training and yearly training to equip them with the skills they will need in order to best help children with trauma.
“Five private agencies work alongside OKDHS to support the TFC program. This includes efforts to help children heal so they can transition to traditional-level foster care,” White said.
White said for those interested in being a TFC parent can call, 1-800-376-9729 or visit beaneighbor.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.