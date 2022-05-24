Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that would allow for some automatic expungements, making it the sixth state to adopt automated record-clearing legislation in the United States.
House Bill 3316 was authored by Rep. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond) and co-authored by Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater).
The bill passed through The House of Representatives with 87-4 in March, and passed through the Senate in April with 42-1 approval.
HB3316 was sent to Stitt's desk on April 28 and approved on May 2.
Oklahoma joined Delaware, Pennsylvania, Utah, Michigan and Connecticut enacting similar legislation to aid in the expungement process.
Expungement is the sealing of criminal records for people who have had charges dismissed, pardoned, deferred, or gone long enough without other convictions. There are exceptions for violent and sexual offenses.
Miller previously told the News Press if someone doesn't qualify for expungement under the current process, they won't be eligible once this goes into effect Nov. 1.
Miller initiated an interim study in August to look at the issues surrounding expungement in Oklahoma and to see if there are potential ways to reform it. Several proponents spoke to the legislators on how expungement can be life-changing in several areas of life, including employment, military service and education.
Legislators said they learned from the interim study that the expungement process needed to be reformed, but they needed to figure out how to make it easier.
“Well, what you’re trying to figure out is if there is something we can do,” Talley previously told the News Press. “Is there legislation that we can write? Are there rules that the DOC could make without making a law?”
Miller was approached about authoring an expungement bill by advocates. Right on Crime Oklahoma State Director Marilyn Davidson previously told the News Press she was hopeful legislation would be adopted to make the expungement process automated, and then HB3316 was introduced.
Miller said by eliminating the need for attorneys, people who qualify for expungement could save time and money by cutting out needless court appearances. Miller said HB3316 would benefit the state by helping people who have been incarcerated gain employment and become productive members of society.
"It's really a workforce development issue. And we talked about how normally people who do, (they) just have to check the box, even though they have given their time back to society and done everything they're supposed to do," she said. "If they check the box on an employment form, they've got only about a 50% chance of being called back and even a smaller chance than that of getting the job."
Although HB3316 will go into effect on Nov. 1, Miller said it would take some time to implement everything because of all the technological aspects. She said The Clean Slate Initiative would come in and help with the transition. The Clean Slate Initiative is a national bipartisan coalition that supports getting policies passed to clear all eligible criminal records across the United States automatically.
"And we're dealing with the entire state and the system between OSBI and where we have the records between some of the local law enforcement entities and the county clerks and county court clerks and somewhat the Administrative Office of the court," Miller said. "So it'll take a while to get all those pieces kind of together. And that process all stood up and the structure to actually the mechanism for the structure technologically to be ready to be deployed."
Miller said the estimation for funds needed is between $3.5 and $4 million for everything. So far, $600,000 has been set aside in this year's budget for the upgrades.
"But it's supposed to lay on top of the existing system, in terms of technology between OSBI and County clerks and somewhat the Administrative Office of the Courts. So, some of those upgrades are being done anyway in those systems," she said. "And so the idea is that when their systems are opened up, and they're doing work on those and upgrades which need to be done, that this would be done kind of in tandem with those."
Miller spent the last year writing and rewriting HB3316, so when Stitt signed it into law, she said it was exciting.
"I gotta tell you, of the things that I have had the honor and privilege of working on this year, this is probably one of the most meaningful by far. Just because of the change it's going to make to people's lives. So just really thrilled," she said. "This is about people helping people and people moving forward and not being some sort of a barrier or obstacle to that."
