Fancy Cats will be competing for prizes at the Payne County Expo Center Saturday May 20th.
The cats, representing more than 40 breeds and household pets, will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “This is a brand new showhall for us and we’re expecting a lot of interest from people in the area,” said show manager Janis Walkingstick. The cat show is organized by the Oklahoma City Cat Club and sanctioned by the Cat Fanciers Association, the largest cat registration association in the world.
What happens at a cat show? Six judges, who come from all parts of the United States, will judge each entry on standards of perfection for each breed. The cats entered will compete six times, giving them six chances of winning awards. Each judge picks his or her top ten finalists in four categories, championship, premiership (the neuters and spays), kittens and household pets. Winners receive rosettes, ribbons and points toward end of year wins.
“The non-pedigreed household pets are judged on health and condition with no specific set of standards. Judges pick what they like when it comes to the household pets,” Walkingstick explained. “It’s fun to watch.”
More than a hundred cats are expected to be on display. Forty-five breeds of cats are eligible to be shown. You may see the well known breeds like Persian, Siamese, Manx and American Shorthair and lesser known and newer breeds like the La Perm (yes, they have curly hair) and American Bobtail (which have a shortened tail.)
In addition to watching the judging and talking with breeders, spectators can see vendors with pet-related items, representatives from the Oklahoma Humane Association with pets for adoption and there will be a food truck at the Expo Center.
The cat show is open to spectators from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday May 20 at the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Cir E, Stillwater. The price of admission for spectators is $5 for an adult, $4 for veterans and seniors (65 and up), $3 for children 5-12 . There is no charge for children under the age of 5 accompanied by an adult.
