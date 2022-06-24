A challenger will be decided Tuesday.
Early votes for the Oklahoma House of Representatives District 34 Republican primary are trickling in. On Tuesday, Election Day, the picture will become clear.
Three Republicans are running to unseat Democratic incumbent Trish Ranson in November’s general election. Michael Baughman, DaRan Johnson and Andrew Muchmore hope to claim the seat Ranson has held since 2018.
The News Press spoke with the Republican candidates, learning why each joined the race and what issues they feel are the most important.
Baughman, 23, is running for office for the first time. He graduated from Oklahoma State University early, and Baughman views his recent experience at OSU and in high school at Bartlesville as an advantage.
“I just think it takes somebody who recently graduated from that to really understand how to fix (the education system),” Baughman said. “And I told myself if I don’t run for office, if I don’t at least try, I would never be able to think back and say, ‘did I really try everything possible to make change happen in the education system?’”
Baughman wants to put dollars back into the hands of students, classrooms and teachers. He said he will look at where money is being spent in schools and direct it away from unnecessarily large salaries. On a different side of his education push, Baughman said he wants to move high school curriculum away from simply preparing students to take a bubble test. Practical classes that teach students how to negotiate a loan and write a budget would be emphasized.
“We need to bring back life skills classes,” Baughman said. “I feel like high school has become a four-year college prep course, and I don’t think that’s right. College isn’t for everybody.”
Johnson is the senior pastor and founder of One Encounter Christian Church. He comes from a family of ministers and first came to Oklahoma from Michigan to attend Rhema Bible College.
Johnson joined the race because churchgoers would continually bring up the same issues in conversations. He said he wants to advocate for improving mental health and protecting children.
With a background in behavioral studies, Johnson places importance on mental health. He said police officers should have more paid time off to give their minds a break. Johnson said a mental assessment should be required to obtain a gun. In the same way there is driving training, Johnson wants prospective gun owners to know how to clean, shoot and take apart their gun.
Johnson said he believes the background of a lot of mass shootings is mental health, which ties into his push to protect children.
One issue Johnson said churchgoers brought up is the bill Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed in May requiring students to use the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate. Johnson said he has no problem with transgender people and that everyone chooses their own path, but he agrees with the bill.
“If you’re a boy, a biological boy, you should go in the boys’ bathroom and not invade on girls’ privacy because a bathroom is a sanctuary,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the majority of the bills he will write will put a firewall around children at schools. He said he wants to return public schools to what he remembered them as, places that give children the freedom to have fun.
“I heard a statement that really changed my life,” Johnson said. “It says, ‘if you have our children’s mind, you don’t need our guns.’ So that’s what they’re after. They’re after the minds of the children.”
Muchmore is an OSU graduate who has never lived more than 45 minutes from Stillwater. He has six children, four of whom are in the Stillwater Public School System.
Muchmore is a lifelong Republican whose first presidential vote was for Ronald Reagan. He said he decided to run because he couldn’t find a conservative voice that shares his values. His values stem from his upbringing in a Christian family and are at a major crossroads with what he sees in schools.
“When I was a kid, you taught reading, writing, arithmetic,” Muchmore said. “You didn’t try to change history, bring in wokeism, and sexual identities and sexual ideologies that are being taught to kids who don’t have the ability for critical thinking. They should not be exposed to this.”
Muchmore touted experience as something that separates him from the other Republican candidates. He has experience owning multiple businesses and creating jobs for Oklahomans.
At a recent town hall event, Muchmore spoke about lowering income taxes and how Oklahoma is one of 13 states that tax groceries.
“Lower taxes mean let the government tighten their belts,” Muchmore said. “We see fraud. We see duplication of services. There’s very little that the government does, that the free market, that us as individuals, can’t do.”
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
