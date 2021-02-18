Finding a silver lining in a devastating winter storm, an Oklahoma immunologist says it could have a positive impact on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eliza Chakravarty, an immunologist with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, said in a press release that being forced indoors by the ice and snow might effectively limit COVID-19 spread the same way a lockdown would.
“If people can’t go anywhere, they can’t spread COVID-19,” Chakravarty said. “It was a stay-at-home order issued by Mother Nature.”
Community spread had already been on a downward trend in Oklahoma and across the country, though there has been little data released on how much of the new variants are reaching Oklahoma. The storm has also delayed delivery of vaccines to the ejected area.
“It’s a double-edged sword, as severe weather is dangerous in its own right,” Stephen Prescott, OMRF President, said. “But from a virus standpoint, it will be interesting to monitor the COVID-19 case numbers for the next few weeks.”
Prescott also mentions that the storm would have shut down testing sites in many areas, which would also impact monitoring the virus.
“It will take time to see how much of a dent this storm really made, and whether the downward trend in cases we were already seeing nationwide is here to stay,” Prescott said. “If we play it smart, there’s reason to believe it could be.”
Active cases were down to 17,396 across the state as of Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. That number was at 34,035 this time last month. Active hospitalizations have fallen to below 800 across the state. There were nearly 1,800 hospitalized this time last month.
Chakravarty added that even if the vaccination schedule was thrown off, it will probably be all right if people get the second dose as soon as they are able.
“Don’t worry if you’re late on your second dose by a few days or even a week, because it won’t affect your immunity,” she said. “But do make sure to get in as soon as you can once it’s safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.