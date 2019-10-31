FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, gestures to a stack of petitions during a news conference in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma judge has rejected an attempt by a Democratic state lawmaker and gun safety advocates to stop a new law from taking effect that would allow most people in the state to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training. Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews on Wednesday, Oct. 30, rejected a request by Oklahoma City Rep. Lowe for a temporary injunction to stop the so-called "permitless carry" law from taking effect Friday.