The Oklahoma Military Heritage Foundation announced last week the cancelling its 2021 banquet because of the pandemic.
Two people slated to be inducted have Stillwater ties, Capt. David Arthur Peters and Vice Admiral Sean Averell Pybus, USN.
Col. Jerry Shiles, chairman of the board of the Heritage Foundation, said this is the second time in the past two years that the banquet had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.
“This is the right thing to do because we don’t want to put nominees and invitees at risk,” Shiles said.
Also, the foundation will be looking for other venues for honoring these inductees such as churches or informal ceremonies at the inductees’ homes, or ROTC or JROTC awards banquets, or public meetings such as City Council meetings.
Eight honorees had been selected for induction into the Oklahoma Military Heritage Foundation for 2021.
Last year’s pandemic also affected 12 honorees who were selected in 2020 and whose induction ceremony also had to be postponed.
Plans for a 2022 Ceremony will be publicized at a later date.
Captain David Arthur Peters, USA, deceased, was a 1965 an Oklahoma State University graduate. He was killed in action in Vietnam on April 4, 1968, while riding in a helicopter and looking for wounded soldiers who needed medical evacuation.
He was Awarded The Silver Star; the Bronze Star Medal; The Combat Infantry Badge; the Purple Heart; Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign; and Republic of Vietnam National Order 5th Class.
Vice Admiral Sean Averell Pybus, USN
He grew up in Stillwater. He was a Navy Seal. He served in special operations. Awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Navy; The Defense Superior Service Medal; and the Legion of Merit.
