In 1989, the ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers were formed to serve as a reboot of sorts from The Mickey Mouse Club group of the 1950s. Nearly 10,000 kids auditioned nationwide, with about 35 booking roles on the show. In 2019, the new Mouseketeers celebrated their 30th anniversary by getting together for a reunion, and that spawned the idea for the group to produce a Christmas album, which was released Friday.
Mylin Brooks-Stoddard, a Midwest City native and a member of the new Mouseketeers, spoke with the News Press about what the new album means for the group’s charitable efforts. The album, titled “Why? Because It’s Christmas,” and proceeds from the album will be donated to MusicCares and The Brave of Heart Fund, with the money raised going toward those who have been most seriously affected by COVID-19.
Brooks-Stoddard said she still considers Midwest City as her original hometown, although she hasn’t had the chance to be back in the Sooner State for a number of years.
“Midwest City has so many fond memories for me. Even though I live in California now, Midwest City is still my go-to hometown,” Brooks-Stoddard said. “I still have friends there, one of whom is my friend from kindergarten, so I’m still brooded there as far as friendships. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to go back and visit in a really long time. But I grew up there. My dad was in the Navy and he actually met my mom in the Philippines, and went my dad got out of the Navy, my mom and I flew to Oklahoma to live with him there.”
She lived in Oklahoma until she was about 14 when she booked her spot on the Mickey Mouse Club. She said when she was 6, she was watching TV with her dad and saw a fashion show and thought it was something she’d like to try. Her dad then researched modeling agencies in the area, and Stoddard said she ended up at The John Casablancas Center in Oklahoma City.
“They taught you acting, and it was one of the first of its kind. Bringing kids in and showing them how to do commercial acting and modeling, and from there I went on to acting lessons and singing,” she said. “When I was 14 was when I ended up auditioning for the Mickey Mouse Club. The way I heard about it was from Chase Hampton, from the New Mickey Mouse Club, he is from Oklahoma, as well. He and I were actually at the same music studio, and he had booked the New Mickey Mouse Club about a year prior to me.
“He told the casting director, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go back, there’s a lot of talented kids in Oklahoma.’ So the casting director goes back to Oklahoma, does an open casting, and I somehow ended up having a friend through the agency get me an audition. I ended up auditioning, and it probably took five or six months to actually hear anything. I pretty much thought that there was no chance I was going to hear back. But after my audition, they called and said they’d love to fly me out to Florida and do a screen test. So it was pretty fun for me to go from junior high to being on this television show.”
In 2019, they had an in-person reunion in Orlando, Florida, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the new Mouseketeers, where she said about 2,000 people came out for a meet and greet and to show their support.
“That was amazing, because it had probably been a good 16 or 17 years since I had physical seen some of my cast mates. After the reunion, Tasha Danner, one of the other Mickey Mouse Club members, said, ‘Hey, we should do a Christmas album or something.’ And so we decided that during COVID we would try to put together a record,” Brooks-Stoddard said.
“It’s been pretty amazing to see how 17 people from all over the country were able to come together safely in their own spaces and we were all able to collaborate with just technology. It was a huge collaboration. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to in person with everyone, but just seeing everyone come together and seeing everyone’s talent. When I first heard the album it made me cry, because it just brought me back to having been on that show with everyone.”
Seventeen members of the new Mousketeers came together to produce the Christmas album, which features 15 classic holiday hits performed by those from the Disney cast. Brooks-Stoddard has produced seven albums since her days on Disney, and knows all too well how long those can take. She said it was quite the achievement to put this album together in just a few months, especially during a pandemic when performers never were physically in the same place.
“Honestly, I think it’s a miracle, because I know how long albums take to produce,” she said. “The fact that it came together in about two or three months is actually kind of mind boggling. For any record, with all of these songs on there, it takes so much time and so much patience, so I was very proud. What it did for me too was just reiterated why the people that I had worked with are where they are and why we as a group were allowed to be on the show. Because there are just so many gifts and talent within this community. And the biggest thing with the Mickey Mouse group is just their heart. I’ve remained friends with these people for so long, and honestly, this is probably one of the most humble groups of people I’ve ever known in regards to entertainment.”
She said whenever the group has gotten together, there is a charitable aspect to it. She said she loved being a part of this album because of so many people feeling the impact of the pandemic in a multitude of ways. She said the chance to provide a bit of relief for those severely affected by the pandemic, as well as bringing a nostalgic aspect to the album with the group getting back together to perform it, that it was an honor for her to be a part of.
As she looks back on her origins in Oklahoma, she said she has always held the state in her heart, and hopes to be able to visit friends and family here some time in the future.
“Every bit of the foundation I had going into the Mickey Mouse Club and to my career, everything started in Oklahoma,” she said. “I love Oklahoma, and honestly the people there are some of the kindest, most loving people. I would love to be able to have a house there, too, so I’m hoping that one day I’m going to be able to go back and visit friends again and sort of have my own Oklahoma reunion.”
The album was released Friday, and can be purchased as a commemorative CD or digital download. It can be purchased or preordered by visiting www.MMCHolidays.com.
