Oklahoma State Athletics and PepsiCo have announced a multi-year partnership to make PepsiCo the official soft drink provider of the Cowboys and Cowgirls.
Conversion to PepsiCo beverage products and signage is underway across OSU's athletic facilities, and fans can look forward to game-day selections that include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Aquafina and Gatorade starting this fall.
"We're excited to begin this new partnership with PepsiCo and bring its great-tasting beverage selection to Oklahoma State fans," said OSU Deputy Athletic Director Chad Weiberg. "More than just an agreement on drinks at our venues, we're thrilled to join forces with PepsiCo in their statewide marketing and retail efforts. We look forward to unveiling new interactive experiences for OSU fans statewide in the coming months, making this partnership beneficial for OSU Athletics, our teams and fans."
The move to PepsiCo beverage products is the latest in a series of enhancements to the game-day experience at Boone Pickens Stadium and other OSU Athletics venues. In 2018, OSU unveiled a $5 million video board at BPS, introduced beer sales at athletic venues and devoted $1.5 million to concessions improvements. Cool Zones and water stations were also introduced following a two-year seat-widening process at BPS.
"The PepsiCo team is both honored and excited to partner with Oklahoma State Athletics to provide its athletes, coaches and fans with a world-class experience," said Neil Pryor, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division. "We look forward to creating a long term partnership where together we can enhance experiences, elevate our brands and refresh some of the best fans in the country."
