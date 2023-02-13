In the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Oklahoma State University made a big deal of its representative in the big game – the playing surface.
“Super Bowl LVII will be played on a base of Tahoma 31 bermudagrass, an Oklahoma State-developed turf variety,” the university’s division of agricultural sciences and natural resources said on Wednesday. “This is just one way OSU research honors the land-grant mission.”
But Super Bowl participants and viewers soon noticed “the field was kind of terrible,” as Kansas City defensive lineman Frank Clark noted after the game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped while scrambling up the field, receiver Skyy Moore stumbled on a jet sweep and Isiah Pacheco lost his footing while dancing after scoring a touchdown. The broadcast showed Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliot narrowly avoid injury, turning his ankle on a kickoff attempt, and some players changed their cleats multiple times.
Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata was especially staunch in his criticism of the field’s quality.
“It was just slick. You couldn’t anchor. You had to get your whole foot in the ground. If you try and use your toe, you’d slip right away,” Mailata said. “It was like a water park out there, and we were playing on grass.”
The broadcast suggested some of the issue could have been the freshly-painted surface.
Fans went to Twitter to voice their disapproval toward OSU for what Eagles linebacker Hassan Reddick said was the worst field he has ever played on.
OSU President Kayse Shrum then deleted her tweet from before the game saying, “No matter who wins tonight, the lights will shine bright on OSU turf!”
On Monday, the university clarified that it was not responsible for the field-created problems.
“While OSU scientists developed and patented Tahoma 31, they had no role in creating or preparing the field for Super Bowl LVII,” the university said in a statement to the News Press. “Tahoma 31 was used for the base layer, but the field also was seeded with a top layer of ryegrass, which has slick leaf surfaces when damp. That and other factors may have contributed to traction issues during play.”
Tahoma 31 was developed under Yanqi Wu at OSU. The process began in 2006, and the hybrid grass was tested across the country before its implementation in 2017.
“I don’t know,” Wu replied on one Twitter thread asking for his opinion. “The grass has been tested in more than 250 environments.”
The Eagles played on the grass at their home stadium during the entire season.
State Farm Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVII and home to the Arizona Cardinals, has had some turf issues in the past. Players slipped during Michigan and TCU’s most recent Fiesta Bowl matchup, and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sprained his ankle during a slip in the season opener against Arizona.
The NFL has not yet commented on the playing surface.
