Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College have announced that classes will be conducted online only the two weeks following spring break due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
Spring break for both universities runs through the week of March 16-20. Online classes begin March 23. OSU’s campuses include Stillwater and Tulsa. The NOC release includes campuses in Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater.
"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to protect our campus community, we will be conducting classes online for the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses the two weeks following spring break, beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3," OSU’s announcement reads. "Please be advised there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 at OSU. The clear guidance from our public health experts is that this step is a move to protect the health of our campus community.
"Students leaving campus for spring break should take all instructional materials, including textbooks and devices, to prepare for distance learning."
People who work at campus during spring break won't get the same kind of hiatus.
"OSU campuses will remain open. All non-classroom activities will continue following our stated travel guidelines," the statement reads. "Faculty and staff should report to work as usual. Employees able to temporarily work from home may coordinate with their supervisors to identify possible teleworking opportunities."
NOC’s release states that campuses will also remain open. It reads that all college-related events scheduled between March 14 and April 3 are suspended. Several OSU-related activities have also been suspended or canceled that would have fallen between March 14-April 5.
Cancellations/Suspensions
March 16-17 Cowgirl Soccer Spring Break camp
March 25 - Sovereignty Speaks - Nutrition and Health (cancelled)
March 31 - Resilient Payne County Hope Rising Event (postponed)
March 31 - Home Baker Training at OSU-OKC (postponed)
April 4 - Stillwater High School prom
