OSU Police are accusing a University of Texas football player of revenge porn, claiming he used social media messaging to share sexually explicit images of an OSU student he had been in a sexual relationship with.
Ishmael Ibraheem, who OSU Police identified as a UT freshman from Dallas, is being charged in Payne County District Court with a misdemeanor of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. That specific charge stems from Oklahoma's revenge porn law.
Revenge porn is a term used to refer to someone sending explicit content of someone else in a vengeful way.
In 2016 former Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallon signed State Bill 1257 which created a new section of law to be codified in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1040.13b of Title 21. The law went into effect that November.
The bill states a person can be charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images if they "disseminate the image with the intent to harass, intimidate or coerce the person, or under circumstances in which a reasonable person would know or understand that dissemination of the image would harass, intimidate or coerce the person."
Ibraheem was charged Friday. Police claim he sent his ex and another Oklahoma State University student a video of Ibraheem and the victim engaged in sexual acts. According to the probable cause affidavit, OSU officer Leslie Grotheer was contacted by the victim, who said she received a screenshot of an Instagram direct message from Ibraheem to another person. The message portrayed a Tik Tok video of she and Ibraheem having sex.
The victim told police she didn’t know at the time that it was being recorded, but she told police Ibraheem eventually let her know about it and she asked him to keep it private.
Grotheer said the victim could not view the video because it was a screenshot but recognized it as herself. Ibraheem allegedly told the victim he unsent the message, and the person it was sent to never saw it.
Grotheer contacted the OSU student who received the video from Ibraheem. Grotheer identified the student as an Oklahoma State Football player. The student produced the video for Grotheer and confirmed it came from Ibraheem's Instagram via direct message.
According to the affidavit, the student knew Ibraheem because he would come to OSU and visit the victim and also "knew of him from the college football community.”
Grotheer wrote in the affidavit the still-frame sent to the victim was consistent with the video sent to the other OSU student. Grotheer said the video had the Tik Tok logo with the same username Ibraheem had on Instagram.
News Press attempts to contact UT Athletics have been unsuccessful.
Ibraheem hasn’t been arrested, but there is an arrest warrant with a bond of $2,500.
