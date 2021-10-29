Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma are requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to letters sent to staff from each university, they are complying with President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires federal employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated.
OSU’s letter said it was determined that the federal order would apply because of its federal contracts.
“Oklahoma State University has numerous federal contracts that exceed $90 million in fiscal year 2021 alone, making our university subject to this new federal contractor mandate,” the letter states.
OSU’s order does not apply to students.
According to OSU, there could be legal exemptions for medical or religious reasons, and has added a place to request exemption online. But, unlike federal employee requirements, testing cannot be a substitute for vaccination status.
“OSU employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Dec. 8, 2021, unless the employee is legally entitled to an accommodation due to a medical or religious exemption,” The letter reads. “The guidance does not include testing as an alternative to the vaccine requirement. Employees who have had a prior COVID-19 infection are also required by the Executive Order to be vaccinated. Religious and medical accommodation requests may be found at the Employee Vaccine Portal, which has been set up specific to this new federal mandate.”
OSU said its mandate applies to all OSU employees, including full-time and part-time faculty and staff, as well as OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research. It also includes graduate and undergraduate students employed by the university and students supported on graduate assistantships, as well as student employees on campus.
According to the OSU COVID-19 Dashboard, 4,075 employees and 13,069 students have reported as fully vaccinated.
Employees vaccinated through University Health Services can use the employee portal to consent to submitting records to human resources. The portal also allows for submissions of vaccination records for people who have been vaccinated outside of UHS.
