President Joe Biden says he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of affirmation action in college admissions. Biden says justices unraveled “decades of precedent” and that race-based discrimination continues to exist in America. The Supreme Court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. The two programs violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a conservative majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”