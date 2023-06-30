Oklahoma State University and other lawmakers shared their thoughts after the United States Supreme Court ruled on affirmative action in two cases on Thursday.
Plaintiffs in two college admission cases said the University of North Carolina and Harvard discriminated against them during the admission process because they were white and Asian. In the North Carolina case, Supreme Court judges voted 6-3, and in the Harvard case they voted 6-2.
The rulings overturned decades of affirmative action that had their first major legal challenges to affirmative action policies in the 1978 Regents of the University of California v. Bakke case.
Oklahoma is one of nine states that already prohibits affirmative action in college admissions – along with California, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Washington.
“Oklahoma State University’s goal is to provide a welcoming environment where everyone is valued,” Oklahoma State University said in a statement. “Our land-grant mission provides tremendous opportunities for students from all walks of life and backgrounds, and race is not a factor considered in admissions.”
Representative Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, said when government limits what students learn in public education, who gets to teach public education, and then who actually gets to attend higher education, the message is clear.
“Education, and access to this nation, is only for those who can afford it,” Turner said in a statement. “And the price is high.”
Turner said inalienable rights mean something that cannot be taken away, and higher education systems committed to the diversity of thought, education and their students will understand that.
“They will make sure they have a diverse pool of incoming students time and time again, without the Supreme Court of the United States,” Turner said.
Turner said a majority conservative SCOTUS is the extension of conservative legislatures who have steadily tried to shred public education and those who get access to it.
“America doesn't have enough private education institutions to be able to hold all of the students we have in public education,” Turner said. “Our most vulnerable populations have given us arts, culture, education, protection, organizing and did so long before affirmative action or higher education was created.”
But other lawmakers agreed with the SCOTUS rulings.
“Glad to see the U.S. Supreme Court strike down affirmative action as unconstitutional,” said Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) in a tweet on Thursday. “College admissions must be decided on equal standards of merit and achievement, not 'race-based preferences,' as Justice Thomas notes in his concurrence.”
According to documents filed at the Supreme Court, the Court said that eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.
“Accordingly, the Court has held that the Equal Protection Clause applies ‘without regard to any differences of race, of color, or of nationality’ – it is ‘universal in [its] application.’ Yick Wo v. Hopkins, 118 U. S. 356, 369. For ‘[t]he guarantee of equal protection cannot mean one thing when applied to one individual and something else when applied to a person of another color' Regents of Univ. of Cal. v. Bakke, 438 U. S. 265, 289–290."
