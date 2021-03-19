Oklahoma State University student chases dream of working in nonprofit role  

Grace Sigler, 22, of Edmond has spent most of her life interested in nonprofit work.
“I was first exposed to nonprofit organizations when I was 12 years old. During this time I served in Zambia, Africa, through Family Legacy, a nonprofit organization based in Irving, Texas, and Lusaka, Zambia,” she said.
She spent the next eight summers serving with Family Legacy in Zambia.
Sigler also spent most of her high school years on the Student Council at Edmond Memorial High School. In that position, she raised money for the beneficiaries for philanthropy week.
“Through those years, I realized that my career goals align with fundraising for a nonprofit," Sigler said. "I loved the aspect of working hard and raising pennies, dimes and dollars for an organization that is making a difference in the community."
Sigler is studying Nonprofit Management and Business Sustainability and is set to graduate in May from Oklahoma State University.
Sigler said if she could say one thing about working in nonprofits it would be, “one thing I love about working with nonprofits is all the employees have the same goal of seeing the mission of the nonprofit into full fruition. The work culture is encouraging because everyone has the same goals, and the desire to make a positive impact in the community.”
Sigler recently started an internship at Wings of Hope which confirmed her passion for nonprofit work.
She started interning in February and plans to continue through May.
“I first heard of Wings of Hope after some of my friends fundraised or volunteered for the organization; however, I was hoping to get an up close experience in the organization and learn as much as I can from Wings of Hope, particularly the business side of a nonprofit,” she said.
Sigler said she had many duties as an intern at Wings of Hope and she learned a lot while she has been there.
“My duties as an intern include greeting guests, answering/transferring calls, shadowing the Executive Director, sorting donations, childcare, etc,” she said.
Wings of Hope is an organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence, among other things.
Wings of Hope being on the forefront of victim advocacy was one of the challenges Sigler faced as an intern. She saw firsthand the victims of domestic violence in Payne County.
“Some challenges that I have had while interning is the emotional weight that comes with the work that Wings of Hope does,” she said. “Listening to the stories of clients that come to Wings of Hope are truly heartbreaking, and even though I am new to the organization, I want to do anything I can to get them the help they need.”
Sigler said this internship taught her so much about domestic violence and how common domestic violence is for women and men.
“This is why the work that Wings of Hope is doing in Stillwater is so important. Domestic violence is more prevalent in households than I ever thought,” Sigler said. “These women, and sometimes men, might not have anyone else to turn to or seek help, and that's why I love the work that Wings of Hope provides.”
Now, Sigler is looking forward to the work she can do once she graduates from OSU in a few short months.
“After graduating, I am hoping to work for a nonprofit that aligns with my passions in a development, fundraising, or programs role. My career goals upon graduating are to make a positive impact in my community,” she said.
