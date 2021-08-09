OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials plan to use $12.75 million in federal funds to compensate student teachers in a bid to strengthen Oklahoma’s struggling teacher pipeline.
For the next three years, the state Department of Education plans to give an estimated 1,300 student teachers per year who are participating in the state’s Educator Preparation Providers program $3,250. The program will pay the first $1,625 up front. The remaining balance will be paid by the school district that ultimately hires the candidate, the state agency said in a press release.
Twenty-three public and private Oklahoma colleges and universities currently participate in the teacher preparation program.
“This is amazing,” said Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association. “It’s a wonderful way to use our federal relief funds. We’re excited for it.”
Bishop said while the stipend isn’t very big, it will help student teachers make ends meet during what is currently a three- to four-month unpaid job in the classroom.
Oklahoma is one of the few states that has a law allowing student teaching compensation, but most districts can’t provide it because of budget constraints, she said. The initiative is believed to be the state’s first that will ensure student teacher compensation.
Bishop said her daughter, who just finished student teaching, had to quit her full-time job in order to do it.
She’s hopeful that the stipend will attract new teachers to the profession.
Robin Fuxa, director of professional education at Oklahoma State University, said she’s thrilled that the agency has prioritized “this critical recruitment and retention need.”
“For transfer students or undecided majors, the promise of these funds over the next three years will help tip the scales toward choosing an education major,” Fuxa said in a statement. “Ultimately because the latter half of the funding is tied to Oklahoma public school employment, our public schoolchildren will be the true beneficiaries.”
Joy Hofmeister, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, said the traditional model of student teaching can be “a major barrier” for students who are supporting a family and cannot go without pay for months.
“We must do everything in our power to not only maintain, but strengthen the pipeline of highly trained educators,” she said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.