Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by periods of snow showers later in the day. Continued very cold. High 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 12F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.