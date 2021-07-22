OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by 80% during the week ending July 17 and the seven-day average number number of cases has nearly tripled in the past two weeks, health officials reported.
There were 4,840 new cases for the seven days ending Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its weekly report late Wednesday.
Health officials have said the increase is likely due to the highly contagious delta variant of the virus moving into the state. Oklahoma ranks 10th in the nation with 221.3 new cases per 100,000 population.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of new Oklahoma cases increased from 260.6 on July 6 to 749.9 on Tuesday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 46.4% of Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the virus vaccine and 39.6% are fully vaccinated compared to 56.3% with one dose nationwide and 48.8% fully vaccinated.
