The Oklahoma Wondertorium might not have a building beyond Dec. 31 to house Stillwater’s nonprofit children’s museum, but its administrators have not given up hope on the dream of active learning.
Wondertorium Executive Director Gay Washington penned a letter to patrons Wednesday saying they were suspending their capital campaign to fund a move into the former Mojo’s building on Hall of Fame Avenue. It also said the Wondertorium would “discontinue operations at the current location effective Dec. 31, 2020.”
“I have been working since mid-Summer of 2019 to raise donations for Phase 1 of our goal to purchase the former Mojo's restaurant building as our new location. We set the goal for Phase 1 at $2 million and when reached, we could move into Phase 2 where we would qualify to apply for major corporation and foundation programs to renovate and build out the facility with all new exhibits. To these major donors, reaching the very significant funding of $2 million shows the community's commitment and excitement for the project,” Washington wrote. “At the end of 2019, having secured one-third of our goal in contributions and pledges along with discussions with local donors we felt we could reach our Phase 1 goal by the end of March. However, in late February of this year, we realized we would not make it. With the lack of a lead donor and significant barriers affecting our progress, the Board of Directors voted to suspend the campaign and not pursue the new location.”
With no old building after 2020, and no new building to move into, there aren’t a whole lot of options left.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Washington told the News Press. “We’ve had some real highs. When we went into Christmas, we were so hopeful. We had had great response. Then coming back after the holiday, we had several appointments in January. I don’t know what the momentum change was, but we knew we had a deadline to be fair to (Mojo’s owner) Stan (Clark) in purchasing the building. He’s been more than fair to us. Our board felt like we had to have the money in order for us to move forward to gather the other money. They didn’t want to go into debt in purchasing the building to renovate. It just wasn’t going to be a wise business decision. At the time, when we started this campaign we thought we would be able to stay here at least a year, year and a half, and that would get us into a new building. The building is old, the district (SPS) has been very good to us as far as our rent, it’s just not efficient, it’s not enough space, we’re playing for storage other places, it’s hard on heat and air.”
It may also not mean the end of the Wondertorium, or at least a children’s museum in the same fashion.
“We’re not dissolving the nonprofit,” Washington said. “I know that sounds weird, maybe, I do and our board does believe there will be another surge to create – and it may not be the Wondertorium – but we want to leave everything in order for anyone to come back and rejuvenate and start fresh, but not from the bottom. This organization was started from the very bottom, we wanted to leave in good shape, just as if we were continuing on. We want our records all in order, everything audited. I do believe there will be a group, that at some point it’s the right time.
“I just felt like I needed to leave the door open – not the door open that we would continue here, but I need to leave the door open so that our intention is not to dissolve the organization.”
Washington said she still likes the Mojo’s location, which she said was an ideal setting because of its proximity to a bus stop, sidewalk, park, major street frontage, and a short distance from OSU. Who’s to say a major donor couldn’t materialize at some point? Another thing to consider is that the Wondertorium didn’t begin inside of a building. A lot of it was about bringing the programming to different locations. Washington said it’s something they could discuss in the fall.
The potential loss of that kind of outreach is another part of the pain Washington is feeling.
“… nonprofits serving other nonprofits. That’s a piece that I’m concerned about with us closing. We service MPower, we service the public schools, Wings of Hope, Meadows of Hope, Autism Stillwater, CASA, FRC, all of those are friends that come to visit us here or we go and take our outreach programs to them. That’s going to be a significant loss,” Washington said. “On Tuesday afternoon, Play to Learn, that’s for students with special needs. Special education students and their teachers and parents come on Tuesday afternoons come each week to play and just the thought of them not having a place to come and practice their skills. They pretty much the place to themselves, we don’t schedule field trips on those days. They have plenty of space and we can adapt. It’s hard to think about losing that.”
She also said she wanted people to know that the Wondertorium was going to be going strong throughout the year, which will include more free nights and all kinds of different events. Visit okwondertorium.org to see all of the upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.