Kids delivery gifts for veterans

Kids from different grade schools across Oklahoma traveled to Stillwater to donate gifts for veterans.

 Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press

Over 1,000 veterans across the state will get a chance to open a Christmas gift due to several grade schools donating items. The Cowboys for Veterans Christmas Bag program started Wednesday morning where buses of students dropped off donations at O’Brate Stadium, before the gifts were distributed to different veteran centers.

Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Boynton invited the community to come to the basketball game Wednesday to support the team and give a donation.

“This will be a great opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they and their families make,” he said.

Ashlyn Oliver, an OSU student, has been involved with this event since high school. She grew up in Shawnee with the Newell family, who started the donation drive and called it the Oklahoma Project.

“So this started four years ago … it started with they were going to do five or six bags and then her mom’s business posted it on social media,” Oliver said. “I think in the first year, we had about 80% for all six VA’s.”

In the last three years, Oliver said all seven veteran centers had been covered 100%. This is the first year donations have been given in a public place, she said. Before this, the Newell family had donations dropped off at their house. Oliver said the house was a “sight to see” with all the donations.

“This also gives people a visual to really see the bigger picture because, like I said, you don’t understand this until you see the sea of bags,” Oliver said.

She knew she wanted to continue doing this once moving to Stillwater and starting school at OSU, but she didn’t expect the university to host the event.

GALLERY: Cowboys for veterans

1 of 14

“This year, I emailed the university and just wanted to know what they would do – I just wanted some T-shirts – It’s been amazing what the university has done,” she said.

Manuel Castro, who works with recreational activities at the Clinton Veteran Center, said the donated items are appreciated by him and the veterans who stay at the center.

First Cowboy Darren Shrum said when OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum found out about what Oliver was doing, she wanted to promote it. He said the turnout and the amount of people who helped were incredible.

“It is a really cool event, and it’s super important what the veterans represent and who they are,” he said. “It’s really something special.”

Shrum said they were hoping for at least 800 bags from OSU, and at that time, they had surpassed that amount and were climbing into the 900 range.

Oliver said a lot of veterans get placed away from their family so this is special for them.

“A lot of these veterans don’t have families, all you guys (who) are putting these things together for them, it’s a big thank you,” Castro said. “They don’t have any family that comes and see them, and it probably touches a lot of those guys’ hearts. That’s a good thing.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you