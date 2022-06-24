Oklahomans are figuring out how to live in a state where abortions are now almost entirely illegal.
The Supreme Court’s Friday ruling wasn’t a federal ban on abortions but it does leave the decision up to each state, and Oklahoma lawmakers had triggers in place to criminalize abortion as soon as SCOTUS ruled on the Hobbs case.
It’s anguish for some Oklahomans, but cause for celebration for others.
Tony Lauinger, state chairman for Oklahomans For Life, has been actively speaking out against abortions for almost 50 years. He said Friday’s decision was something he was excited about.
“Well, we are very grateful to the U.S. Supreme Court for their decision today ... providing protection for the lives of unborn children,” he said. “We believe the Roe v. Wade decision was wrongly decided 49 years ago, and we are most grateful for the court correcting that mistake today.”
Lauinger said he had been grieved to have seen “millions of unborn babies’ lives taken.”
Stillwater resident Tori Caswell spoke out at an abortion rights rally in May. She said waking up and seeing the ruling made her sad to see Oklahoma taking a step backward.
“Today is a victory for Christian supremacy that seeks to impose its religion as an answer to our country’s complex and devastating social problems,” Caswell said. “And the answer is simply not that simple. The answer is not restricting people’s rights.”
Although Caswell said she felt despair, she also had a glimmer of hope. She said she hopes this will bring forth a conversation regarding access to birth control.
Alex Sloan, president of the University of Tulsa’s American Constitution Society, said his initial thought was despair and empathy for everyone affected by this ruling.
“But as I sat with my feelings, I realized that was not particularly helpful of an impulse to give into,” he said.
Sloan said that for everyone who woke up feeling scared or in despair, he wanted them to know one thing. This ruling is a surmountable obstacle.
“Elections have consequences ... in which we voted in the legislators and Gov. Stitt, who enacted some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country,” Sloan said. “And here we are.”
At a scheduled press conference, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said, “the womb is now the safest place to be in Oklahoma.”
Dr. Sterling N. Ransone Jr., with the American Academy of Family Physicians, said the ruling criminalized medical care and limits access to healthcare.
“Patients must be able to depend on their physicians to help them make critical decisions about their personal health,” he said. “Further, physicians must be able to practice medicine that is informed by their years of medical education, training, experience and the available evidence, freely and without (the) threat of punishment, harassment or retribution. The Court’s decision prevents these basic tenets of healthcare.”
Lauinger said healthcare would immediately improve if that means a child is born.
“The ultimate failure regarding health is the death of a human being, and the babies that died as a result of the Roe v. Wade decision is the most tragic reflection on the failure of our health system through the years,” he said. “So things will certainly be better in the future and we’re grateful for that.”
Rep Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) released a statement saying there is a way to reduce and eliminate abortions while also respecting the privacy of one’s body.
“Today may not feel like that’s possible. But I’m still committed to the work of finding a way forward for reproductive rights,” her statement read.
Stillwater resident Danielle Keig-Morris commented on a News Press Facebook post saying the real tragedy with the SCOTUS ruling is all the unwanted babies being born to women who don’t want them.
“The ruling will mainly affect conservative-ran impoverished states, meaning more children will go on state assistance, and the already broken DHS system will be even more congested,” she said. “The last thing pro-lifers seem to have in mind is the children after they’re born.”
Stitt previously said the state would ensure unwanted children are cared for and loved. KJRH 2 News Oklahoma reported in 2021, there were over 7,000 children in foster care. Lauinger said it’s better for a child to age out of the broken foster care system than die from being aborted.
Sloan said the issue surrounding abortion isn’t a gray area regardless of what stance someone has.
“A lot of conservative Oklahomans that I speak to, they’ll say, ‘I don’t like abortion, I would never get one. But at the same time, I’m uncomfortable with the state government telling other people that they can’t get one,’” Sloan said. “This is the court giving state governments licenses to track the activities of women’s wombs and determine that a crime has been committed ... and that should be really concerning for people who claim to be in favor of limited state government.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.