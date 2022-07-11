Saturday night has been a thing in Pawnee for a long time.
From country folks coming to town at the end of the week to buy supplies, see a movie, listen to some gossip or soak up some “big” city excitement, to teenagers hanging at the corner of Eighth and Harrison or trying to outrun each other through town in their cars, Saturday night in downtown has created a lot of memories and maybe broken a few hearts in generations of Pawnee citizens.
Old Time Saturday Night picks up on those memories for a one-time come-together Saturday night as the kick-off event of rodeo week in Pawnee, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. around the courthouse square in Pawnee. This is OTSN’s 12th Cruze-In and is dedicated this year to long-time supporter, organizer and Pawnee Mayor Tom Briggs who passed this last spring.
Central to OTSN’s activities is the Cruze-In featuring anything with wheels; hot rods, classic cars and trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, homemades, handmades, works in progress, anything that moves according to OTSN organizers.
Designated parking is available around the square for Cruze-In participants with no registration required. A parade of vehicles past the announcer stand on the west side of the square is scheduled for about 9 p.m.
The event also features a BBQ Smoke off, live music, dancing under the stars on the historic brick streets of the downtown business district, food, drinks and free admission. Many local businesses will remain open during the event.
For more information visit the Pawnee Chamber of Commerce website, pawneechamberofcommerce.org or the OTSN Facebook page.
