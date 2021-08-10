OLLI series Prelude to Justice focuses lessons on criminal justice reform

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Oklahoma State University is in the middle of a series, Prelude to Justice, geared toward educating people on criminal justice reform and recovery through art.
April Golliver-Mohiuddin, the director of the series, was scheduled to be on sabbatical this past spring at OSU. Due to the pandemic, she was unable to travel.
“So I started thinking of another plan, mainly focused on doing a music recital when I returned this fall, and the music that I’ve really been focused on all had text by Sister Helen,” she said.
Sister Helen Prejean is a well-known criminal justice advocate who vocally supports the abolition of the death penalty. One of her books, “Dead Man Walking” was turned into a movie, and 12 years ago Golliver-Mohiuddin saw an opera performance based on the book.
This prompted her to Google Prejean to see if she would be interested in doing a free performance talk. What happened next took Golliver-Mohiuddin by surprise.
“Sister Helen reached out to me and said, ‘’Can we Zoom tomorrow?’ Now this was back almost a year ago. So, I Zoom with Sister Helen and she suggested this new approach that she does, which is called Zoom modules,” Golliver-Mohiuddin said. “So you pick one of her books and she will then do an introductory class on that book, and then she will return at the end of the class. And she will do a Q&A, where anyone can just ask her questions about her book, about her life, about anything.”
Once Golliver-Mohiuddin decided to do something larger than a one-night recital, she said she knew she would need help, and needed to find the right audience. She instantly thought OLLI students would be the perfect audience.
“They have had me as a guest speaker, different times, throughout the years. But in the last probably five years I haven’t spoken for OLLI, in a series that they’ve done,” she said. “So I immediately thought, ‘oh my gosh, OLLI has been reaching out to me asking if I would do another class for their participants.’”
Golliver-Mohiuddin contacted OLLI Director Robbin Davis, who was excited to be a part of the series. Davis said OLLI has been on the campus for around 15 years, and they provide educational programs for senior adults 50-years-old and up.
She said the subject matter in the series was something she instantly knew would benefit her OLLI members, because the group is made up of people who want to learn a variety of things.
The series has had two sessions thus far, and Davis said the OLLI members are responding well to the material.
“They are enjoying it, but it’s also providing them with an opportunity to think and analyze, and maybe even open their eyes to this particular topic,” she said.
Golliver-Mohiuddin said she and Davis then began the search for donors and sponsors, who she said helped make this series happen.
Davis said the donors are underwritten in part by Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Humanities, OSU Division of Institutional Diversity, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Education & Human Sciences, Department of Sociology, Greenwood School of Music, Stillwater League of Women Voters, plus community donors.
The next session will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the McKnight Center, which will feature several panelists. The panelists are, Vicki Behenna, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Innocence Project, Kris Steele, Executive Director of The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM), Christy Sheppard, Ada native and licensed family therapist, Michelle L. Estes, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology and Political Science at Tennessee Tech University, and Mauree Turner, an Oklahoma State Representative.
Davis said for those interested in participating in the remainingsessions don’t have to be a member of OLLI.
“So, if they still want to participate, they just need to call the OLLI office and we can provide them with past recordings of the sessions if they want to catch up,” Davis said. “One of the cool things about this series is that we are offering a live-streaming version. We do have people who are joining us outside of Stillwater.”
Golliver-Mohiuddin read an excerpt from the series syllabus and said this is what she would like the community to know about the event. The statement read, “we have centered our attention on the stories of those who are currently or have been incarcerated, their families, victims, advocates, legal representatives and law enforcement. In short, our intention is to bring to light everyone affected by our criminal justice system, which to some degree affects everyone in the U.S.”
