Before the summer began, Sarah Teeman knew she wanted to be a physician. Following an internship at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, the Stillwater High School graduate has added “scientist” to her future career choice.
Teeman, a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, put a paid, three-semester research program at OSU on hold until the fall semester to be part of OMRF’s 66th class of Fleming Scholars. She spent eight weeks studying changes in a gene that plays a role in two autoimmune conditions: lupus and Sjögren’s disease.
She was surprised at the volume of troubleshooting required daily in the lab. “Running into an issue with interpretation requires literature review, meetings, potentially redoing the experiment and time,” she said. “But the feeling you get after solving that issue is worth it.”
The Fleming Scholar program, founded in 1956, is named for Sir Alexander Fleming, the British scientist who discovered penicillin and in 1949 came to Oklahoma City to dedicate OMRF’s first building. Founded in 1956, the program gives Oklahoma high school and college students hands-on biomedical research experience.
Students write scientific papers and deliver presentations to OMRF’s research staff at the end of their internship. A panel of scientists chose this year’s 12-member class based on their scientific achievements and demonstrated interest in a career in medical research.
OMRF Vice President of Clinical Affairs Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., and Vice President of Research Rod McEver, M.D., started their research careers as Fleming Scholars.
“Our hope has long been to inspire the next generation of Oklahoma’s scientists through the Fleming Scholars program,” said OMRF Vice President of Human Resources Courtney Stevens Greenwood. “But even those who eventually choose a different career path often say their OMRF experience significantly impacted their life.”
Teeman is pursuing a microbiology degree before taking the admission test for medical school. She said her summer at OMRF confirmed her desire to be a bridge between science and clinical care.
“Modern physician practice is not just attending medical school. It also involves developing a wide range of skills to help launch patient care into an age of personalized, research-driven health care,” she said. “I hope to take my newly learned techniques and develop them into a career in biomedical research and patient practice.”
Applications for the 2023 Fleming Scholar Program will open Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.omrf.org/fleming.
