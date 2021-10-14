If anybody thinks they see Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi driving The Bluesmobile in Stillwater on Monday, no, you are not dreaming.
The iconic stars will be in town promoting their own cannabis product at Bud Brothers Coughy Shop. They have made similar appearances at dispensaries around the country, promoting their Blues Brothers brand of pre-rolls.
Monte Lode, General Manager of Bud Brothers, said he and members of the staff are huge fans of The Blues Brothers and knew Belushi had been involved in the cannabis market for a while. Lode said they learned where the brand was being sold in Oklahoma, and after the initial batch was scooped up, Bud Brothers was able to become the next home of the Blues Brothers pre-rolls in the state.
“They actually did a soft opening of their product and ran out of it,” Lode said. “So when they got a new batch in, we ended up buying the whole order and had it all delivered to us.”
Lode said he wanted Aykroyd and Belushi involved from the moment they purchased the order and came up with an idea to have an event to celebrate the partnership.
“We wanted them to reach out and come and meet our patients,” Lode said.
The Bluesmobile will cruise the Stillwater streets alongside a police escort after Aykroyd and Belushi arrive from the airport. They will then arrive at Bud Brothers, located at 120 W. Hall of Fame Ave.
”They’ve got one of the original ’74 Dodge cop cars, the one with the big siren on the top,” Lode said. “So we got them a police escort and they’re going to drive them around town and then they will jump on stage and start playing with the band. And then they will come in and sign autographs and take pictures and that kind of stuff.”
From 2-5 p.m. Monday, the Texas Bluesmen, a Blues Brothers cover band, will perform at Bud Brothers and will be joined by Belushi and Aykroyd on stage. It's likely a convenient trip for the duo as Zee and Elwood Blues, as they have a concert planned for the following day at the Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa.
The Bud Brothers' event is free and open to the public, and a medical marijuana card is not required to attend. There will also be a patient drive during the festivities.
“We’re just trying to get noticed,” Lode said. “There are so many dispensaries in this town, and we’re just trying to get our foothold in. There’s a lot of people here and a lot of dispensaries, but everybody has their home and where they’re comfortable where they’re at. So just trying to get our name out there is all we’re trying to do.”
The Stillwater location opened earlier this year, and Lode said this event is serving as a sort of grand opening celebration.
“If everything goes well, we might try to do this once a year with these guys,” Lode said.
