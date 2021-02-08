Monday evening it was easier to get someone who deals with roads and emergencies to name areas that weren’t slick and hazardous than to name all the places that were.
Payne County District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett told the News Press his crews didn’t need to go looking for bad spots to treat in his road district on the eastern side of the county.
“It’s pretty much everywhere,” he said.
Cavett said limited supplies and equipment made it hard to address roads throughout the county, but he managed to salt the most dangerous hills and longest bridges.
It’s best for people to avoid going out if they can and exercise extreme caution if they must. He said even dirt and gravel roads are frozen solid and slick.
“They may look dry but they are solid ice,” he said.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said conditions on the west side of the county were about the same as the east side.
“And we’re expecting the same thing tomorrow,” Blasier said.
There were a couple of spots in District 3 that caused more problems, Blasier reported.
Several vehicles slid off Coyle Road and piled up in the ditches, he said. Country Club Road south of Lake McMurtry was also very dangerous.
Blasier said cars were sliding off the road, going through fences and stopping in pastures.
“Motor graders and fire trucks were pulling them out,” he said. “It was wild.”
Blasier asked people living in the county to stay in for the next few days if they can and to drive slowly if they absolutely must get out.
Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill reported that some main roads in Stillwater cleared off a bit during the day Monday but said he expected them to ice over again by Tuesday.
Although it was a cold and gray day, the sun did warm streets a bit during the day and improve conditions in some areas, Hill said.
Side streets in neighborhoods remain very slick. Sidewalks and parking lots are very slippery as well.
He said the further north you go, the worse conditions get, with roads that run east/west and get limited sun melting off the least.
Highways leading to Stillwater remained icy Monday night. Hill said there were many reports of vehicles running off the roadway during the day, including a few vehicles that overturned along State Highway 33.
US 177 remained treacherous Monday evening from 92nd Street to Stillwater, he said.
Hill asked anyone thinking about getting out Tuesday to double check whether their destination is even open before leaving and to increase their travel time and allow twice as much distance from other cars as they would normally.
His strongest recommendation heading in to Tuesday was for drivers to reduce their speed.
Hill said he had trouble navigating a turn at Western and Lakeview roads Monday in spite of driving a four-wheel drive vehicle and driving very slowly.
“It didn’t matter what kind of vehicle you had today,” Hill said. “Today speed was key and a lot of people had too much of it.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
