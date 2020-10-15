One brother charged with crime after altercation between siblings turns violent

Robert Drake Mauck, 27, of Enid, was charged this week in Payne County with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and domestic assault and battery.
Stillwater Officer Josh Carson and Officer Cody Manuel drove to the 900 block of South Denver Court, Oct. 7, for a follow-up.
When officers arrived, they made contact with a woman and man Carson said he was familiar with.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman alleged Mauk and his brother Austen were at her residence and that the brothers are like family to her.
The female told officers Mauk and his brother began to argue in the living room and eventually ended up in the kitchen.
According to the affidavit, the woman’s dog grabbed a hold of Mauk’s leg. She took the dog to a bedroom, and alleged she heard what sounded like “two fireworks going off at the east end of the house.”
Carson wrote in the affidavit that the woman said she saw Mauk with a .22 caliber before the incident, but was unsure if that was what she heard.
The man told Carson that Mauk recently got out of prison and has been unstable since his release.
According to the affidavit, the male witness guided Carson to the laundry room door, where two bullet holes could be seen.
The man told officers Mauk shot at Austen as Austen fled from the residence.
Carson photographed the rear door of the residence and what appeared to be bullet holes in the door.
“Lt. Manuel and I attempted to find bullet fragments but weren’t able to find anything in the door,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
The officers left the residence and went to contact Mauk’s brother. Carson said Austen’s left eye was swollen and purple.
Austen told police his brother was jealous of him and is a heavy methamphetamine user, but had been clean for a week.
He told officers they argued and then Mauk punched him in the face. The brother told Carson he thought Mauk was wearing a ring at the time of the assault because his eye began to bruise and there was a laceration under his eye.
Austen said he used his feet and legs to push Mauk away, and grabbed a floor fan and swung it at Mauk. This caused the fan to explode.
“Austen said Robert stated, ‘I got something for you now,’” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
Austen said he ran toward the back door and slammed the door behind him, when he heard two gunshots.
Police claim a roommate was able to corroborate the brother’s statements and the interviews were concluded.
Photographs were taken of the injuries and were placed into evidence.
An arrest warrant was issued with a bond of $50,000.
Twitter: @Ashlynd8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.