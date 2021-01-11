One dead, another in critical condition after fatal collision 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol listed speed as the cause of a fatality wreck over the weekend in Cushing.
Felicia Bradley, 35, of Drumright was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 carrying one passenger, Christy Lowe, 34, also from Drumright.
Bradley was southbound on Norfolk Road when she departed the roadway to the right, overcorrecting before crossing the centerline and departing the roadway to the left.
The OHP report said they went into a ditch before going approximately 40 feet into the air and then striking a tree.
Bradley was pinned for approximately two hours and was freed by the Cushing Fire Department.
Lowe was ejected an unknown distance.
Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene and Lowe was listed as critical condition. She was transported by Survival Flight to St. John Hospital in Tulsa, with trunk internal, arm, and head injuries.
According to the report, Bradley had an odor of alcohol on her at the time of the collision.
Seatbelts were equipped but not in use.
OHP was assisted at the scene by the Traffic Homicide Unit, the Payne County Sheriff’s Department, the Cushing Fire Department and Survival Flight.
