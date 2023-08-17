Aiden Yejoon Kim isn’t exactly like his brother Alex Seojoon Kim, but his ACT score is.
They both scored a perfect 36.
Aiden was busy this summer completing a six-week internship at Stillwater Medical Center, and winning first place in the Technology Bowl – along with his teammates – as part of the Stillwater Public Schools Technology Student Association.
Still, he found time to take the ACT in July.
“I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare,” Aiden said. “It was a lot of painful cramming, and I’m glad that it worked out in the end. The 36 was really the highlight of the summer.”
Aiden, who started his sophomore year at Stillwater High School last week, was only 14 years old when he took the test. Aiden took a couple of practice tests last year but had not studied much for it since.
He came home from the Technology Bowl, and took the test three days later.
“My brother helped out a lot because he already got a 36,” Aiden said. “He showed me a couple of tips and stuff.”
Growing up, Aiden got involved in math competitions such as MathCounts, a middle school math competition, and the American Mathematic Competition with the Mathematical Association of America. He is a two-time Oklahoma Math champion (2021-22). He got to meet Gov. Kevin Stitt after winning in 2021. After having to compete in the national championship via Zoom in 2021, his state victory the following year earned him the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. for the national championship.
“Math has always been been a big part of my life,” Aiden said.
Aiden’s mother, Hwayuon Lee, remembers him bringing home math books to study as a little boy. He would make origami projects and talk about the beauty of geometry.
“He was self-taught,” Lee said. “It’s kind of a fun thing for him, not work. He’s happy to see how it can be solved.”
When his older brother began studying for the test last year, Aiden wanted to copy him, Lee said.
“We didn’t actually know that he would get the perfect score like his brother,” Lee said. “It was really great to see him achieve what his brother actually did last year.”
Aiden also loves robotics, and he competed with the Stillwater Junior High School robotics team at the Oklahoma 2022-23 VEX Robotics Middle School State Championship in March, where he was named a tournament champion. The team traveled to Dallas for the world championship in April.
If there was any part of the ACT he struggled with, it was the English and reading components, he said.
“Mostly because I was just stronger in math and science,” Aiden said. “But I actually improved my score a lot and I ended up getting perfect scores for both of those sections.”
Aiden said he hopes to study something in the field of mathematics or science in college.
“Data science might be a good option to consider because I love working with data and statistics,” Aiden said. “Or just working as a good surgeon or physician because I feel like it would be great to help a lot of people with what I know and what I can help with.”
During his internship at Stillwater Medical Center, Aiden learned a lot about surgeons and their schedules. His internship hours were in the morning, when most surgeries are performed.
“I got to help with cleaning up most of the rooms,” Aiden said. “Since I’m still a little young, I can’t go into the surgery rooms with them. It was really cool seeing how all the doctors and surgeons and nurses work together to make sure that all the schedules are complete and all of their patients are satisfied.”
Alex has a wider variety of interests, while Aiden has focused more on math and science, Lee said.
But Aiden still finds time for origami, swimming, playing the cello in the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra and tutoring other students, some as far away as New York and Virginia via online classes.
Stillwater Junior High School Principal Crystal Szymanski said Aiden was a great student during his two years at SJHS.
“He not only excelled academically, but also as a leader among his peers,” Szymanski said. “Aiden cares deeply about himself as well as uplifting those around him … He is the person that will set goals and then do whatever is necessary to achieve those goals.”
This fall, Aiden is pursuing a concurrent, multi-variable Calculus III class at Oklahoma State University. He took an AP Calculus I class in his freshman year and skipped Calculus II.
“I hope to see how I do in the future,” Aiden said. “Hopefully I can continue working hard and doing well in the things I want to pursue.”
