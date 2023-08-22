A person is dead after a travel trailer caught fire in east Stillwater.
Emergency officials responded to the fire on North Edna Drive at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The location of the emergency is outside of City limits, but it is still within the Stillwater Fire Department’s coverage area and multi-jurisdictional aide is typically provided by multiple agencies when responding to emergencies.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
