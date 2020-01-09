A two-vehicle wreck caused one car to roll over Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of S. Perkins Road.
According to the investigator Officer Joshua Simpson, a white Ford was leaving the NAPA driveway to turn south.
The traffic in the northbound outside lane was backed up, another driver left a gap and signaled for the Ford to pull out of the driveway.
The Ford didn’t see the red car coming and hit the red car. The red car spun, and completed one full rollover and faced the south.
The driver was transported to LifeNet, but appeared to be in good condition according to Simpson.
The Stillwater Police Department were assisted by the Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet.
