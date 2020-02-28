One injured in Thursday rollover

A personal injury collision occurred at 12:43 p.m. Thursday on West Point Road northbound from state highway 51.
The 2004 Honda Element was being driven by 43-year-old Tiffany Whitley of Stillwater. The passenger, Lacey Armbruster, 29 of Cushing was not injured.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report, the Honda was travelling northbound on West Point Road, when it departed the roadway to the left.
Whitley overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go through a fence. The Honda rolled two and a half times before coming to a rest on its top.
Whitley was transported by Mediflight to St. Francis Hospital. She was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and external, arm and leg injuries.
According to the OHP report, the cause of the collision was high speed on gravel roadway.
The condition of Whitley was normal, seatbelts weren’t in use.
OHP was assisted by Payne County Sheriff’s Department, Stillwater Police Department, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Medilfight, Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet EMS.
Ambruster was later charged with assault and battery on an officer, resisting arrest and escape from arrest.
