A Stillwater woman was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center for injuries sustained in a collision.
The collision occurred Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of north Perkins road and east Tyler Avenue.
Jordan Bigelow was the driver of vehicle one, and was the only occupant in a gray Nissan Murano.
Desiree Gilbreth was the driver of a red Chevrolet Cruz, carrying two other occupants.
Stillwater officer Richard Alley investigated the collision and determined the cause of the wreck.
Based on the officer’s report, the Nissan Murano was facing east at the stop sign on Tyler Avenue. Bigelow was waiting to turn left onto Perkins Road.
“A motorist north of the intersection waived unit one to go ahead and turn asunit two was southbound in the inside lane, approaching the intersection,” Alley reported.
Bigelow pulled out to turn and was hit by Gilbreth.
After the investigation, Bigelow was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
The condition of Gilbreth is unknown as of press time. People on the scene said she complained of pain in her elbow and wrist.
The passenger in vehicle two refused treatment at the scene.
SPD was assisted by LifeNet, Stillwater Fire Department and Mission Towing.
