A two-vehicle collision occurred Wednesday evening at East 44th Street and South Perkins Road.
According to Anthony Harper, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, a silver car was eastbound at a stop sign and the white car was going southbound.
The driver of the silver car failed to stop and was struck by the other vehicle.
The driver of the white vehicle was not injured.
The other driver involved may have head injuries according to Harper.
Traffic was not stopped in either direction while first responders worked the scene.
OHP was assisted on scene by LifeNet and the Stillwater Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.