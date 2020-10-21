Multiple agencies responded to South Duck Street and West Maple Avenue for a vehicle rollover Wednesday.
Stillwater Officer Kevin Radley said speed was not a contributor to the collision.
The officer said the cause of collision was failure to yield and the driver of the car that rolled over was issued a citation.
Minor injuries were reported regarding the driver of the rollover and they were transported to Stillwater Medical Center.
SPD was assisted on scene by Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet.
