Story was updated at 8:45 p.m. with additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
A single-vehicle collision Sunday evening three miles east of Stillwater killed one occupant and injured another.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, driver Zachary T. McDaniel, 23, of Ralston was pronounced deceased on the scene by LifeNet from head and neck injuries.
Dillon R. Olson, 24, of Perkins, the passenger, was admitted to SMC in good condition with arm injuries.
Olson and McDaniel were both ejected approximately 100 feet from the vehicle. The report said seat belts were not in use by either occupant.
According to the DPS report, the truck was southbound on South Prairie road at a high rate of speed when it lost control, went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment before traveling back across the road and striking a large tree.
