One person has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds and one person is in custody after a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday at a residence just south of Stillwater city limits.
The Payne County Sheriff's Office responded at around 3 a.m. to the 4100 block of S Western Road. LifeNet was also dispatched to the scene.
PCSO did not release the extend of the injuries. PCSO told the News Press the incident remains under investigation and would release more details Monday.
