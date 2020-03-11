'Onward' finds magic in brothers' relationship

In times of old, the world was full of wonder and magic. But those times have come and gone.
In Pixar’s newest film “Onward,” the characters live in a once magical world that has become something similar to ours. It is one full of school and driver’s tests. Once proud creatures like the manticore are now living life as a fast food restaurant chef.
That is where the movie starts, focusing on Ian Lightfoot, a blue-haired and blue-skinned elf who just turned 16. Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland) is a realist, unlike his older brother Barley, who is infatuated with the old, magical world. Barley (Chris Pratt) has even dubbed his broken down van as Guinevere.
Ian just wants to make some friends and be a normal elf, but he doesn’t fit in. Coupled with never getting to know his dad, who died shortly after Ian was born, he overall feels lost in life.
On his birthday, his mom Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gives him and Barley a gift their father left for them, an ancient staff complete with a letter from their father and a spell meant to bring their father back for one day.
Ian attempts the spell, but only brings back his dad’s feet and legs. The magical phoenix gem used to make the spell breaks, so the boys need a new one in order to finish the spell and see the rest of their dad before 24 hours is up.
It is an overall bizarre type of film with the two brothers dragging around their dad’s legs with a dog leash and getting into all sorts of hijinks with motorcycle driving sprites, the aforementioned manticore and keeping ahead of Laurel’s boyfriend, the centaur policeman Colt Bronco (Mel Rodriguez).
Although it seems like a typical quest for a MacGuffin type film, the movie – like all Pixar flicks – is about something deeper.
In this case, it is the relationship between the two brothers. Ian is bookish and yearns to be popular while Barley is adventurous and doesn’t care what people think about him and his infatuation with magic.
Ian is jealous Barley has a few memories of their father while Barley wished he could have spent some more time with him before he passed away.
The film explores that dynamic between them and has some tear-jerking moments as they become to appreciate each other more and more as the plot goes on.
Pixar spent years working on this project and like all Pixar movies, you can tell as the animation continues to get better and better. You can actually tell the actors’ distinct facial expressions with my roommate even feeling like every time he saw Laurel, he was watching Elaine from “Seinfeld.”
It is truly incredible to see the work done. I thought the rain sequence at the beginning of “Toy Story 4” last year was one of the best things I have ever seen and Pixar continues to build on that.
The film resonated with me a lot as I have an older brother who at times, I have felt to be a polar opposite than me and we had our own squabbles growing up, but we found ways to get along. It isn’t easy, though and this movie expertly crafts a narrative around that structure.
Also I am a sucker for anyone who works to keep older, run-down vehicles alive as I have a 1994 Toyota Corolla myself, so Barley’s relationship with his van is something that I can definitely relate with.
“Onward” might not be the best Pixar film ever released and frankly, I don’t know how one would judge that as the studio has not had many missteps in its 30-year run, but it is something that is both enjoyable and heartwarming.
One tidbit I did notice and thought was a bit odd, though, was instead of a typical short at the beginning like most Pixar films, it was a Simpsons short. It was cute and focused on Maggie, but all I could think the whole time was Disney – who acquired Fox last year – was just trying to sell Disney+ subscriptions.
Rating: Rated PG for action/peril and some mild thematic elements.
My score: 94/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
