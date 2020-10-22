Operation Christmas Child to yet again donate holiday gifts to kids around the world

Despite the dark times that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are groups and individuals trying to bring joy and happiness to people in Oklahoma and around the world.
Operation Christmas Child, an initiative dedicated to providing Christmas gifts to children who might not otherwise have ever received a gift, is one such organization. Since its inception in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has provided nearly 170 million gift-filled shoeboxes to kids in hundreds of countries and territories. An initiative of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, there is also a goal of spreading the gospel and love of Jesus.
Carol Matza, representative for Operation Christmas Child of northeast Oklahoma, said the national drop-off week is set for Nov. 16-23, with Stillwater’s drop-off location being Eagle Heights Baptist Church, 2617 N. Jardot Rd.
Matza said she believes this year’s initiative is more important than ever before.
“At a time when the world is going through so much, Operation Christmas Child wants to bring joy and love to these children all across the world,” she said.“We believe it is more important now than ever because we want to spread light and joy to these kids. There’s just so much bad news with the pandemic and everything, and since it’s global, everybody’s feeling it to some degree.”
She said the way people can donate gifts has a few additions this year, as well as safety precautions being undertaken due to the ongoing pandemic.
“Operation Christmas Child has really done well to make sure that’s there’s lots of precautions taken. Like you can do the curbside drop-off this year. The volunteers will meet them with masks, and gloves in some cases and hand sanitizer, so they are taking all the precautions to keep everybody safe and healthy," she said. "People can also build a box online, or can order something online and build the box at home if people are wary of going to stores to buy the gifts.”
Matza is in her first year with Operation Christmas Child, but said she had followed the program for a while before becoming involved.
“It’s so wonderful for these kids to receive these gifts and it really has made a difference in their lives. We have so many testimonies of what it’s done,” she said. “So many of those kids who have gotten gifts have gone on to be a part of this organization. We actually have some who live in the area, and they kind of are spokesmen for Operation Christmas Child. The neat thing is that not only does it uplift the kids, but it really blesses the volunteers and the people filling the boxes.
“I’ve just been watching from the sidelines for years, and now being involved and actually seeing how the process works, I am amazed at the drop-off locations and the things that the people do to make sure that it is such a great operation. The heart of these volunteers that I’ve met is unbelievable.”
Those interested in building a box to donate to Operation Christmas Child can do so in a number of ways. There are online options at samaritanspurse.org. The drop-off week of Nov. 16-23 has different times for different days. The times for drop-offs at Eagle Heights Baptist Church will be 5-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; a 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday time; 5-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; 1-3 pm. Sunday and on Monday from 8-11 a.m. and from 1-5 p.m.
