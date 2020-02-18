CUSHING – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has ruled Monday’s suspicious death in Cushing as a homicide.
Patrick McGuire, 40, of Cushing, was found deceased when a passerby called authorities to report a fire.
The person who called authorities went into the burning trailer to pull McGuire out of the blaze.
On Monday, OSBI called it a “suspicious death” and after more information became available, the investigation turned into a homicide.
“At this point, we are writing down all leads and tips,” said Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer at OSBI.
Bill Smith was one of the neighbors of McGuire. His house was directly across the street facing McGuire’s trailer.
“He was willing to help anyone. He’d give the shirt off his back to you,” Smith said.
Arbeitman said McGuire was murdered before the fire was set, but the medical examiner has not yet released the cause of death.
According to Arbeitman, depending on the extent of the injuries and the number of autopsies needed, will determine the length of time before a medical examiner report is available.
Arbeitman said any information someone has will be helpful to the investigation.
According to the Buckhorn Bar’s Facebook page, Charlie Hickman is hosting a benefit concert for McGuire’s family. The concert will be on Feb. 28 and will have a $5 cover fee. There will also be Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson tickets being raffled off.
All proceeds will go to the McGuire family.
The Facebook post said “Please come together and help us raise a bunch of money for Patrick’s daughter.”
A GoFundMe account was set up by Bernadette Lockwood for the McGuire family.
According to the first post on the GoFundMe account McGuire didn’t have a life insurance policy.
According to the post, “The family is asking for help with his final arrangements. Patrick was a caring person, who would do anything for anyone.”
This is still under investigation. Information will be updated when available.
To donate to the GoFundMe account click this link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-mcguire-funeral?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
