The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is treating a death at the scene of a house fire in Red Rock as suspicious. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office sought its assistance after a person was found dead when firefighters extinguished the fire in the 19000 block of X Road.
According to OSBI, a witness reported a fully-engulfed fire shortly after midnight. The ATF, State Fire Marshall, NCSO, Red Rock and Marland Fire Departments all assisted. The state medical examiner’s office is working to positively identify the the individual and determine the cause of death.
This is the second suspicious fire-related death the OSBI has worked in the same week in North Central Oklahoma. The first, which involved the death of Cushing man Patrick McGuire, is being treated as a homicide.
Anyone who potentially knows anything about the case is asked to contact OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
