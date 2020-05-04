Guthrie- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death in Guthrie.
On April 15, Ivan Lasater, 48, had a party at his residence in the 300 block of West Seward Rd., in Guthrie.
“Someone brought an unknown substance in a sports bottle to the party,” Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer at OSBI said.
Arbeitman said two days later on April 17, Lasater drank from the bottle with the unknown substance.
“He complained about being in pain after drinking from the bottle so his roommates called 911 at 6:20 p.m.,” Arbeitman said.
Lasater was taken to the hospital where he passed away at 9 p.m.
On April 20, Guthrie Police Department called in OSBI to investigate the death of Lasater.
“At this time, we are waiting on lab results and the ME's report to determine what the substance was, and whether this was a tragic accident or a homicide,” Arbeitman said.
If anyone knows anything about this case, they are asked to call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
