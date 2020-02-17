A suspicious death occurred at 6:30 a.m., on Monday in the 100 block of North Wade in Cushing.
40-year-old Patrick McGuire was found deceased after a passerby called 911 to report a fire.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, McGuire was seen alive around 5 a.m.
The Cushing Police Department is unable to answer questions about the incident at this time.
CPD has requested help from OSBI in Stillwater to handle all questions and the investigation.
According to the OSBI press release, “The OSBI is asking if anyone knows anything about McGuire’s death or saw anything unusual this morning to please call the OSBI.”
Contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
