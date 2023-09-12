The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Glencoe man in connection to the death of Samuel Crawford, 21, who was reported missing last week.
Michael Somers, 21, was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on Sept. 8 on complaints of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, larceny of motor vehicle, knowingly concealing stolen property and operating a chop shop.
Crawford was last seen on Aug. 29 at Bills Corner in Morrison. The Stillwater Police Department released an alert on Sept. 1 with Crawford's picture and information, hoping to get leads on Crawford's location.
The Noble County Sheriff's Office was the primary investigating agency, but the agency requested assistance from OSBI last week.
On Tuesday, OSBI released a press release on Facebook stating part of Crawford's truck was found in Glencoe when the Oklahoma National Guard conducted an aerial search of open fields in Payne County.
"A search warrant of the property was executed, at which time agents discovered a deceased male," the release read. "The body was transported to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine positive identification and cause of death."
This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.