The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday announced a reward for information that could help them solve the murder of a Red Rock husband and wife.
The OSBI, Noble County Sheriff’s Office and District 8 District Attorney identified Ruby “Faye” and Bobby Gene Ratliff as two people who were discovered dead after their Red Rock home was burned down in February 2020.
According to the 2020 report, firefighters responded to a house fire at 19200 X Road in Red Rock on Feb. 19, 2020. Most of the home had burned down by the time firefighters could douse the fire.
“Found within the rubble were the charred remains of one person,” the OSBI release reads. “At that point, the fire scene became a crime scene.”
The OSBI said the Medical Examiner’s office was able to determine that the bodies belonged to the Ratliffs and that each had been shot. The OSBI believes the fire was set to cover up the murders.
Bobby worked at Ditch Witch and was a volunteer firefighter for the Red Rock Fire Department. Faye was an administrative assistant to the school superintendent at Frontier.
The reward for information on the case is $10,000.
Anyone who might have information or believes they saw something suspicious at the time of the fire is urged to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.
